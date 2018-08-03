'Sui Dhaaga' campaign to roll on National Handloom Day

The National Handloom Day on August 7 will mark the beginning of the promotional campaign of the upcoming Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga, which celebrates entrepreneurship and the empowering impact of self-reliance.

In the movie, actor Varun Dhawan plays a tailor, and Anushka Sharma an embroiderer. Together, their characters celebrate Indian craftsmanship.

Producer Maneesh Sharma says they felt it would be fitting to start the promotions for this film on a day dedicated to the skilled entrepreneurs of our country.

“‘Sui Dhaaga‘ is a salute to the bold entrepreneurs and the self-reliant workforce of the country – artisans, craftsmen, weavers and the grassroots level contributors to the surging India’s indigenous arts and crafts industry,” he said in a statement.

The Central government had declared August 7 to be celebrated as National Handloom Day annually due to its significance in India’s history.

The Swadeshi Movement was launched in 1905 on the same day. The movement saw the revival of domestic entrepreneurship.

As part of the promotions, Varun and Anushka will start touring the country from this date. The “first asset” of the film will be launched, followed by the trailer a week later.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film will release on September 28.