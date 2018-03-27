Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is already quite popular on social media. Recently, when pictures of her sporting a bikini and enjoying in a pool surfaced on social media, fans commented different things about the picture.

Although she is already highly popular among youngsters, being a star kid has its own side-effects. Some praised the star kid’s beauty on the picture, which was uploaded on of her fan pages, while others made abusive comments. However, there was a certain section of followers who called Suhana looked exactly like Shah Rukh Khan. Pointing out the similarities between the 2, some even joked that it was like looking at SRK in a bikini.

Te quiero mucho baby ❤❤💋💋 A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

Shah Rukh had earlier said that the constant media glare on his children affects them. He had said, as quoted by Pinkvilla, “They are not movie stars. They just happen to be a movie star’s children… Don’t assume they will be able to handle the media like I do… They get awkward.”

Suhana is currently pursuing higher studies in London. Talking about her possibly becoming an actor SRK said, “You need to be minimal qualification of a graduate before you even think of coming and learning any way. Go out, do some theatre, finish your schooling, finish your college, then study for a couple of years about acting.”

In the meantime, Suhana has bagged her first big project in the glamor world. Her mother Gauri had recently revealed that their daughter would shoot for a magazine cover soon. However, the name of the magazine has not been revealed yet.