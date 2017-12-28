Sudhir Mishra’s DaasDev Is A Take On The Classic Novel Devdas; Set To Release In Feb

Director Sudhir Mishra who has given Indian cinema some of the most incredible and memorable films is all set with his next directorial venture, DaasDev. Starring Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni and Rahul Bhat as Dev, the film is a modern flip of the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel DevDas set in the modern time of hinterland India against the backdrop of politics.

Sudhir Mishra has previously given us path-breaking films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Khoya Khoya Chand and with someone of his repute helming this flipped tale of classic story will surely be something to look forward to. The film boasts of incredible cast including Richa Chadha who is known for her performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Fukrey; Rahul Bhat who is known for his extensive work in the TV industry and also for his lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly and the extremely beautiful actress Aditi Rao Hydari who was last seen in her powerful role in Bhoomi, are all coming together for this classic adaptation.

Presented by Storm pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision production, DaasDev is all set to release on 16th February 2018 in theatres worldwide.

About Daasdev:

Set in a modern era, DaasDev is a new adaptation that brings some refreshing avatars and is a love saga but set amidst political upheaval background in Uttar Pradesh. DaasDev follows a path contrary to the plot of the classic novel and is a romantic thriller film that talks about addiction to power, addiction to love that is explored through these 3 main characters. DaasDev is a film about power as it gets into the way of love.

Director’s Note:

I think it’s my right to use any work, everything is my heritage, so I can play with it as long as I admit it.

I admit that I took DevDas, I took the three characters Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to, what could I do? Ultimately it became a film about power as it gets into the way of love. It became a reverse journey because if DevDas is a journey from a noble person to a ‘das’, this is a journey from ‘das’, a person who is a slave to his addictions and the dynastic ambitions of his family, to Dev. It is about how he liberates himself, how he breaks free and ultimately achieves a kind of nobility which is essentially what a ‘dev’ is. Hence, Daasdev.

In this context, Paro is not Paro of Sarathchandra Chatterjee’s novel so I apologize for not allowing her to be trapped behind a big gate inside her husband’s house. In my version, she is a modern, spunky, interesting woman who fights with the weapons she has and in the end, confronts Dev. That’s how I’ve seen women and that’s how I see Paro. In my idea, they have the right to be wrong and they have the right do wrong in order to do right. For me, they don’t need to apologize for betrayal as men don’t require to apologize for betrayals or rather just as men never do. They think it’s their right so why does it bother everyone if women do the same. Why is such a big fuss created around it?

And then comes ‘Chandni’. In my version, she is as close to Chandramukhi as she can get in this day and age. She’s the one who services the political forces of our time. The so-called modern semi-feudal upper-class families and the patriarchal world don’t accept women like her. Even though they use them, they pretend not to know this very real money handler, fixer, manipulator. However, she has the essence of Chandramukhi and why can’t this kind of a person have the essence of Chandramukhi? My Chandni also has the same blind spot, the same fatal flaw that Chandramukhi had; her love for Dev. This is the film.

It is in a sense, love in the time of bullshit, power, and insensitivity but it is still love because without that there would be nothing.