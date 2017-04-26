Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared an adorable photograph of himself along with his daughter Misha enjoying some time in the pool. Tagging it as his “best times”, Shahid on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself in a baby-pool with Misha.

“Pool time with missy. Best times,” Shahid captioned the image.

Shahid, who is married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput, welcomed Misha on August 26 last year.

The 36-year-old actor earlier shared a photograph with his younger brother Ishaan Khattar, who will be seen in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s “Beyond The Clouds”. “Drive time with little brother. Ishaan Khattar…little no more,” he captioned.

Earlier he had shared this image of little Misha on Instagram:

And one more with her mommy Mira Rajput!

And last but not the least, quite a blurry snap though!

On the film front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He was last seen in “Rangoon“, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Apart from Shahid & Mira, other Bollywood celeb couples who were blessed with babies in the recent times are – Rani Mukherji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra blessed with a baby girl Adira, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan, Karan Johar blessed with twins via IVF and named them Yash and Roohi, Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with a baby girl Hinaya. Actor Tusshar Kapoor also became a single father through IVF and named his baby boy Lakshya.

While in the television world actor Yash and Gauri Tonkk were blessed with a baby girl and actor Chandan Prabhakar of The Kapil Sharma Show too has been blessed with a baby girl recently.