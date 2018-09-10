The legendary trio of Khans – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan – has been successfully ruling the roost in Bollywood for nearly three decades now and there is no immediate threat to their star rankings going by the immense popularity they still continue to enjoy amongst the audience. But the fact remains that no one can escape the ageing process and the time will start catching up on them eventually.

During their era they had strong challenges from Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, but none of them managed to extend the peaks for long durations. Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are still relevant and amongst the top stars of the country but it seems highly unlikely that they will provide competition required to topple the might of Khans. Just like Khans, age is not on their side as well.

As per the current situation, there are 4 probable contenders who have the platform set to become the biggest male superstar of Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor:

Ever since he started his career, he was touted as the next big thing or the next superstar. Ranbir made giant strides with stellar performances like ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Barfi’. With the astounding success of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani’, he was on the verge of super-stardom. But then he was let down by some bad choices like ‘Besharam’, ‘Bombay Velvet’ or ‘Roy’. Now his life is back on track with the huge success of ‘Sanju’.

Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer has surprised one and all with his histrionics on screen. He made a rocking debut with ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ under Yash Raj Films. But he was discovered as a brilliant actor by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the director-actor duo gave 3 back to back hit films –‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ can establish Ranveer as the quintessential mass hero.

Varun Dhawan:

Varun’s selection of movies has been commendable and he’s popular amongst the youth. Even the movies with average Word of mouth like ‘Judwaa 2’ or ‘ABCD 2’ have managed to rake in good moolah at the box office. He has tasted success in Romance, Comedies and also in serious roles in such a short span of time.

Tiger Shroff:

The opening collections of ‘Baaghi 2’ earlier this year confirmed the arrival of Tiger Shroff in the mainstream star category. Tiger has been smartly playing to the gallery till now as he has just selected movies with high-octane action or dancing themes. And if he can manage to sustain that across genres than he is going to be a force to reckon with.

Let us have a look at the stats below of these 4 Gen-X stars:

All of them have exciting list of upcoming movies and it remains to be seen who will lead the race here onward towards the super-stardom.

Please let us know whom do you think will be the next superstar after the Khans along with your reasons for the same in the comments section below.