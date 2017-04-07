Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have a tip to share for budding talent success and failure should not be taken too seriously.

The actors visited the Whistling Woods International School here on Thursday along with director Shashank Khaitan to interact with film students.

Asked about her opinion about formal training in acting and filmmaking, Alia told IANS here: “I think more than the need of formal training, it is about what a creative individual wants. When I was interacting with students, I realised how hungry they are to know about filmmaking. I think that is very important.”

Seconding her, Varun said: “If you are talented, you have to keep practicing your craft to develop your skill. Having said that, theoretical knowledge surely helps. Before I became an actor, I attended acting workshop and classes, I worked as assistant and such experiences worked for me.”

Considering the fact that they keep facing professional pressure, when asked if they would like to give any tips to deal with such stress, Alia said: “I do not think I can give any suggestion.

“I believe every artiste has his or her own journey. But generally, I would like to say that never take success to your head and failure to your heart.”

Adding to that, Varun said: “I totally agree with her. Like these days, I am focusing on my upcoming film ‘Judwaa 2‘. The success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is fine, but I am not in the air.

“I am thankful to everyone who keep giving me chance to do something that I am doing – acting. Success and failure is just a part of it.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.