STYLE CHECK! Kartik Aaryan’s Basic Style Is Anything But Basic

Aspirational pieces like necklaces and tracksuits that come with the price tag worth a fortune are great to have. But stocking up smartly on your basic staples is what takes a wardrobe from good to great. Check in with some of the most sharply dressed men and they will tell you the same. But in the event that you know no such gentlemen and even your best-dressed bro doesn’t make the cut, allow us to introduce you to 29-year-old engineer-turned-Bollywood star and style maven Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan’s personal wardrobe can be described as: basics, athleisure staples and more basics – with the exception of a couple of statement pieces (read: Fendi peekaboo tees). To the untrained eye, it might look like he is wearing what any boy-next-door would. He does, after all, come off as your classic jeans and T-shirt kinda guy. But look closely and you will realise it is in how he pairs them that allows him to elevate his look from usual to movie star worthy. Which means, if you take notes, then this is one guy whose style you can easily cop.

How to cop the best of Kartik Aaryan’s style:

First up, there are the tees. The actor can’t get enough of them. There are slogan tees, graphic tees, band tees…the list goes on. Not to mention the ones that come with a basic price tag. But it is not the price of the tee that makes a difference here, it’s how he always layers them. Takeaway? A simple layering trick can always help polish your look.

Aaryan is often spotted at the gym, and that is where you will catch him in his best athleisure pieces — the kind of stuff that works perfectly well outside the gym too. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan can work a suit just as well. Three piece experimental, he works them all with equal gusto. You don’t have to take our word for it, here’s the proof: