Student Of The Year 2 Poster: Tiger Shroff Slays As An Uber Cool Student!

Karan Johar’s back with Student Of The year 2. The director is back with the sequel of Student Of The Year which had launched three new stars to the industry. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan rose to fame after that fabulous movie.

The news of Student Of The Year has been here for quite a while now but the makers have finally released the first look poster with Tiger Shroff as the new student. The poster is quirky and bright and the actor is seen in an uber cool college-like avatar.

Since the first poster is out everybody is already excited about the movie. Check out the poster here:

Karan Johar introduced his new student with a perfect tweet: The next batch of students is all set for the new chapter! #SOTY2 stars Tiger Shroff & is directed by Punit Malhotra. Admissions open in 2018! While the movie is produced by Karan Johar.

While SOTY was a love triangle set on a college campus, the second one allegedly won’t have another leading man, making it a solo-hero film.There are a lot of rumors regarding the leading ladies. There are a lot of names flooding in however the makers have not confirmed anything.

Trending

Reports suggest that Tiger’s alleged girlfriend Disha and Chunkey Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday have been roped in to play the female leads in ‘Student of the Year 2‘.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff told Mumbai Mirror about Student Of The Year 2, “Early next year, I start Student of the Year 2. That’s the only film I’ve confirmed my dates for as of now. The rest will depend on how long this shoot takes. The Rambo shoot is scheduled to kick off towards the end of next year. The film with Hrithik sir will start before that.”

Student Of The Year 2 will be directed by Punit Malhotra who has directed I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The leading ladies of SOTY 2 is not confirmed yet but we must say that Karan Johar will bring beautiful actresses to work opposite Tiger.