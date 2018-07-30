Stree, a film based on a ridiculously true phenomenon grabbed a lot of eyeballs after the release of its trailer yesterday. The film which revolves around on a true phenomenon had its grand trailer launch recently along with the entire star cast of the film which includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The trailer of the movie has been getting a lot of positive response over the last few days. The excitement among the audience to see the film has only been on the rise and the fans cannot contain the frenzy. The excitement and anticipation of the film is so high that a new hashtag on #OStreeJaldiAana has started trending.

Everyone is reaching out to the makers to know more about the film or alteast have special sneak peak soon. Check out the trailer here:

Dinesh Vijan presents Stree, a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios. The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is set to release on 31st August 2018.