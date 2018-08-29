Stree: This Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is Not A Figment Of Imagination But Solid Fact

Promo of Stree may come across as alternatively hilarious and horrific. It may also be seen a work of someone’s fertile imagination. However, after speaking to the makers and then doing some online research, you realize that there are actually ton loads of fact that are associated with the proceedings that one gets to witness in Stree.

“The promo features a mysterious bride who appears occasionally in the night and that results in the mysterious vanishing of men-folk. To avoid that, there is a line “O Stree Kal Aana”, which is written on the outside walls so as to dissuade this stree, the witch, from coming again. “Of course it makes for a scary premise, though in order to also make it much more entertaining we have also added a lot of humor to the proceedings,” says a senior crew member, “However don’t think that we have just sat down, jammed, and come up with an imaginary story. There is precedence to this with many reported incidents.”

As the story goes, many such cases actually took place down South in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and that too not far behind in time.

“Even in 1990s and then later after 2000, there were just mysterious sightings reported. Many young men too disappeared overnight. Residents then actually wrote this line, O Stree Kal Aana, on their walls. Fiction nahi hai, fact hai yeh. You can read so much about this online,” the crew member adds.

This is what excited the makers of the film (producers Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK, along with director Amar Kaushik) and they pronto put together the set up while roping in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

“There is mystery around whether Shraddha is stree in the film, or there is something more to it,” informs our source, “However, Rajkummar is a potential victim for sure. Pankaj Tripathi plays this elderly man who advises men to stay as far away from this stree as possible. The legend goes that if you are walking in the dead of the night and someone calls your name from behind, don’t turn around. The stree may just take you along for good and all that would be left of you would be your clothes.”

Of course this leads to quite a few hilarious sequences in the film as well, though the chills and thrills are there as well which aim at making the narrative of Stree light hearted and fun. While the urban legend finds quite some references online, one now waits to see how is it recreated on the big screen once it arrives this Friday.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder