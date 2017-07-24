Sunny Leone will be seen in a song titled as Piya More in Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho. The song will see the sensual chemistry of Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone – a dream pair of many guys out there.

Sunny Leone, in the latest still from the song, is seen wearing a black chaniya choli accessorizing it with a sultry look on her face. The looks remind us somewhat of Laila from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Let’s wait for the full song to draw any conclusion.

The trailer of the film showed a glimpse of the song – trust us or go and check again, it is super hot. Fans have been demanding the duo of Emraan-Sunny to work together for a film but Milan Luthria has made this possible, though just for a song. Baadshaho.

Baadshaho brings together the trio of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and director Milan Luthria seven years after their last collaboration – Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

The film is scheduled to release on 1st September this year. Ajay Devgn’s last outing, the magnum opus Diwali release, Shivaay was declared as below average at the box office. It clashed with Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and got affected by it.

Baadshaho is a story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. The teaser of the film is loaded with some whistle-worthy dialogues written by Rajat Arora. The makers haven’t yet released the full trailer of the film.