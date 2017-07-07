STILL! Sidharth Malhotra Goes Susheel To Risky For A Gentleman

Sidharth Malhotra reveals his character as Rishi -the dashing, risky gentleman from his upcoming film, A Gentleman.

After treating the audiences with a glimpse of Siddharth’s character as Sundar Susheel Gaurav, the actor has now unfolded the risky side of himself.

Sidharth as Rishi has a different name, he certainly looks different from Gaurav, and he seems to have a very different and risky character in the film.

Trending :

In a new still from the film, the actor is seen in a hot bare body with a tattoo on his waist trying to fix something with a huge iron rod.

A case of mistaken identity, this film will see this Sundar, Susheel Gentleman drop his frying pan and turn risky when he picks up a gun to protect himself, Jacqueline aka Kavya and keep his dreams from going kaput.

It has been directed by Raj and DK and produced under the Fox Star banner. This is the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the silver screen.

It is all set to release on August 25th, 2017. It is based on the life of Gaurav and the love of his life Kavya, who wishes her boyfriend to take on some risk in life. Soon while handling a business project, Gaurav gets into a vulnerable situation, which reportedly sets off the action sequence in the movie.

Apart from this film, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Ittefaq opposite Sonakshi Sinha which is a remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 film of the same name. The film is helmed by Abhay Chopra and will hit theater on 3rd November. Sidharth will also share the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in Aiyaary. The leading lady of the film Jacqueline will be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive.