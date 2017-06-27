Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the censor board’s disapproval of the term “intercourse” in a promotional video, saying neither he nor people associated with his upcoming film “Jab Harry Met Sejal” need to use anything “disrespectful” to sell it.

In one of the ‘mini-trails’ of the Imtiaz Ali movie, actress Anushka Sharma is seen handing over an ‘indemnity bond’ to Shah Rukh, saying there won’t be any legal ramifications if the couple ends up having intercourse.

This didn’t go down well with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, who condemned the telecast of the mini-trail which was meant for digital consumption only. After the brouhaha, he demanded that if he gets one lakh votes from the common people in its support, he will clear the usage of “intercourse”.

When asked for his opinion about the whole episode, Shah Rukh told the media here on Eid on Monday: “I think I am below 18, so I cannot vote (laughs). On a serious note, neither I, nor anyone in the film – Imtiaz, Irshad (lyricist Irshad Kamil) sahab, Pritam da or anyone would use any disrespectful word, that hurts a family or anyone’s sentiment. We are yet to send the film to the censors and they should watch the whole film to decide.”

“Jab Harry Met Sejal” is releasing on August 4.