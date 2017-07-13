The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has been approached by Jodhpur tourist guide association with an Honorary Membership. Rajasthan is one of the most popular states in the country known for the tourist attraction.

As a goodwill gesture, the association will confer Shah Rukh Khan with a membership and badge as a token to mark the association.

The association feels proud, SRK, who portrays the character of a tourist guide of Canada in Jab Harry Met Sejal, will this profession a worldwide recognition.

The President of Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association, Ratan Singh Rathore said, “We are very excited to bestow Shah Rukh Khan with an Honorary Membership at our Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association. It would be an honour to host him. It is a matter of pride that he would represent our profession in ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’. We are happy as he will bring recognition to the job of a Tourist Guide.”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the 4th of August, 2017. The film revolves around how Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. The romantic comedy will showcase Anushka for the first time in the role of a Gujarati girl named Sejal Jhaveri while Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra.

On the other work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L Rai’s dwarf film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. This trio of SRK, Katrina & Anushka are back after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Aanand L. Rai’s Dwarf Film.