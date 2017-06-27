Shah Rukh Khan who recently addressed a press conference on the occasion of Eid also opened up about his children Suhana and Aryan’s Bollywood debut. While Suhana was recently a target of the paparazzi when she attended a few important events, media made sure to question him about her possible Bollywood debut soon.

The Dilwale actor, who has always been protective about his family, said: “My children will first have to finish their studies. In my house, a person has to at least be a graduate or they won’t be allowed to enter the house.

“Suhana is still in Class 11. So she has five years of studies left. Aryan has four years left. If Suhana wants to be an actor, then she will study to be an actor. So there is a long long way to go.

“Just because she makes public appearances does not mean that we are taking her out so that people will notice her and make her an actress,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had earlier expressed his interest in making a movie on Mahabharat, on Monday said he has been reading the epic for one-and-a-half years.

“I have been reading Mahabharat for one-and-a-half years. I like the stories in it. I narrate them for AbRam in a very exciting way,” he told the media after Eid celebrations at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai.

“Similarly, I narrate to him stories from Islam. We should love each other’s religion. I hope my children do the same. I hope they learn about all the religions, respect them and enjoy the facts and the beauty in them,” said Shah Rukh.

The actor has three children: Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. He completed 25 years in the industry this year and thanked the media for supporting him on the journey.