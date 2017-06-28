SRK Shares Jab Harry Met Sejal’s 2nd Song Still Calls It ‘Rain Song’

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal met with some cold responses for its title but the mini trails and the first song ‘Radha‘ certainly changed the perspective. Seeming to be high on Jab We Met feels, the Imtiaz Ali film will soon have its second song release.

Sharing a still of the upcoming track on Twitter, Shah Rukh even called it a ‘Rain song‘. The still features him in a crowd on a rainy day.

He also wrote, “Idhar ka hi hoon main,udhar ka raha,safar ka hi hoon main safar ka raha.”

The film’s album has been compsoed by Pritam and the said song has been crooned by Arijit Singh.

Check out the song still here:

The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. The story revolves around Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe. A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.

Shot in exotic locales such as Budapest, Amsterdam and Prague, this is the first collaboration between Imtiaz and Shah Rukh. The director is known for off beat films such as Tamasha, Rockstar and Highway.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on 4th August, 2017.