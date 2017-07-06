SRK and Salman Poses On The Sets Of Aanand L. Rai’s Film

We reported yesterday how Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have commenced shooting for a special song in the Aanand L Rai film. The duo were snapped on the sets of the film yesterday and looks like even had a selfie moment.

Today morning, a selfie of both superstars went viral. The duo are currently setting some serious friendship goals for everyone in the industry. Looks like, gone are the days when superstars couldn’t be friends.

Since Salman gave a nod to feature in Shah Rukh starrer’s song in no time, as a gesture of love and appreciation for the same, he gifted the latter a luxury car.

Check out the picture here:

While Shah Rukh was seen in a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight, this seemed to be a welcome gesture from the latter’s side.

Even though Tubelight did not meet with rave reviews, Shah Rukh gave a thumbs up to the film. When asked about the same, he said, “I liked it. I saw it one and half time. first time, I saw the full film and then saw the first half again at 4 AM in the morning. I liked it.”

The Aanand L Rai film features Salman in the role of a dwarf. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Currently, SRK is juggling between shooting for this film and also promoting his next, Jab Harry Met Sejal which hits the theaters in August. Jab Harry Met Sejal also stars SRK and Anushka in lead. The film has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is high on the ‘Jab We Met’ feels.

We are certainly looking forward to seeing Shah Rukh in a romantic avatar.