This year’s, Forbes list of highest paid actors in the world is out and guess who’s in it? Yes, guys, the good news is that three Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are included in the list.

Mark Wahlberg, the former rapper-turned-actor topped the list. He is Hollywood’s highest-paid leading man, earning $68 million pretax in our 12 month scoring period as Forbes announced on Tuesday. While Shah Rukh Khan is at the number 8, followed by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar at number 9 and 10, respectively.

According to a report in Forbes, The world’s 20 highest-paid actors tallied a combined $720 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes. Earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders. All figures are pre-tax; fees for agents, managers, and lawyers are not deducted.

While SRK earned $38 million (Rs 243.50 cr), Salman made $37 million (Rs 237 cr) and Akshay took home $35.5 million (Rs 227.5 cr).

These three actors were expected to be on the list as they are the highest earners in the film industry in terms of numbers of films produced every year. However, Aamir Khan’s absence from the list is surprising whose Dangal has broken the worldwide collection records for any Indian film. It collected 1800 crores worldwide.

This year, newcomers comprise one fifth of the list, including Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo. Like Hemsworth, Renner and Ruffalo also have their paychecks from the Avengers to thank largely for their totals.

Here’s the list of the Top 10 actors:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million

6. Robert Downey, Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Salman Khan, $37 million

10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million