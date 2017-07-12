With just a month left before its release, the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal are leaving no stone unturned to promote the romantic comedy. The film’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Imtiaz Ali were spotted on the sets of dance reality show Dance Plus Season 3 to promote their upcoming flick. SRK not only encouraged the participants but also matched steps with them!

The contestants must have had the time of their life with the superstar coming to their show! Their happiness and excitement is very well reflected in their expressions! They were overjoyed to meet SRK!

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal released their third song Safar yesterday and it has already become quite popular! They have earlier released two peppy numbers Radha and Beech Beech Mein apart from a series of mini trails. Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry in Jab Harry met Sejal while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl Sejal. The story deals with their journey to hunt an engagement ring of Sejal and eventually the two end up falling for each other. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Anand L. Rai’s yet untitled film where he will be playing a dwarf. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as his two leading ladies. The movie is touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood projects ever. Salman Khan will be performing a dance number in the film which is expected to release in December next year.