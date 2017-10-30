Today, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar were present at the press conference of their upcoming thriller, Ittefaq. Also present were the cast of the film: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.

Both Shah Rukh and Karan Johar are producing this movie together under their respective production houses. The duo graced the press conference and spoke about their friendship and future projects.

When one of the journalists asked Karan and SRK if they are collaborating for a film anytime soon, to which Karan smartly dodged and said, “More than me saying, you should just read about it when it happens (smiles).

Further when the Dilwale actor was asked about the same, he said that they keep on discussing ideas. He said, “Me and Karan always share a lot of ideas till we come on to a specific one unless Karan already has a script for me which is ready. We meet a lot…we discuss a lot. But aisa nahi hai hum tabhi milte hai jab hum ek hi film ki baat kar rahe hai. So there have been a lot of discussions over the last 2 years now. Before he was busy with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. So yes, we keep discussing but we really haven’t hold on to anything as yet because now we have reached a stage and age where when we do a film together as a director-actor, then we both should be happy beyond anything else. It should be different as we have been blamed for making similar films about family…I think we all have had guts now and experience to try something nicer, wilder, cooler and different from what we have done before. So yes, we do meet for lot of ideas and we are so close to each other that sometimes we can reject it out right without thinking that he will feel bad or I will feel bad. So we have lot of discussions like that.”

Trending :

We saw both Karan and Shah Rukh worked together in My Name Is Khan which also starred Kajol in the lead role. And last we saw SRK was a cameo in KJo’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Now after Karan and Shah Rukh have openly spoken about it, we just hope to see this amazing duo coming together on the big screen again!