Shah Rukh Khan, who’s currently shooting for Anand L. Rai’s next recently escaped a dangerous accident on the sets. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a large portion of a ceiling collapsed on the Film City sets of Anand L Rai’s next starring Shah Rukh Khan injuring two crew members.

A source from the sets revealed that “A prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling. The injured crew members were discharged immediately since the injuries were minor. Everybody heaved a sigh of relief that SRK was seated on another side of the set and was unharmed. Shooting was stalled for two days and will resume later this week.”

Meanwhile, the makers had beefed up the security on the sets of the film to safeguard Shah Rukh’s ‘dwarf’ look from getting leaked online. Also, it is expected that leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will join the cast once SRK’s wraps up his main portion as the dwarf with the help of VFX. The shooting of the film will resume from the end of this week.

Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan. She will soon start promoting Jagga Jasoos which is stated to release on 14th July. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor in lead role.

Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will soon be seen sharing the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s next. The film will face a clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha on 11th August.

How excited are you for the dwarf film of Srk? Tell us in the comments below!