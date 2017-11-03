SRK on Dhoom 4: haven’t signed any film with YRF

From past few days, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan has signed the next film, the fourth installment of Dhoom series with Yash Raj Films.

But the Main Hoon Na actor refuted the news about signing Dhoom 4.

Like every year, Khan keeps a meet and greet session with the media on his birthday. And yesterday on his special day, we met the superstar at a posh 5-star hotel. During the interaction session, SRK denied the news of doing Dhoom 4 and said that he is quite busy shooting with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma for Aanand L Rai’s film, tentatively called as Dwarf and he might not take any projects until December.

On being asked about the same, he said, “I did not sign any film with Yash Raj because right now I am oddly busy with Aanand’s film. The shooting is taking a little longer time and I want to focus on this and finish before taking up any new project. At the same time, I do not want to waste Katrina and Anushka’s dates as Kat is shooting for Thugs of Hindostan and Anushka is busy with Pari and will start shooting for Sui Dhaka.”

Dhoom is one of the most successful film series of YRF which began in 2004 with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, followed by Dhoom 2 in 2006 which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and then Dhoom 3 in 2013 which had Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Now, it will be interesting to see which actor will step in the fourth installment of Dhoom franchise.

We just hope that SRK does Dhoom 4! What do you guys think about it? Do let us know in the comments section below.