Confusion! Confusion! One singer gets credit while another has sung a major portion of a song! This is exactly what happened recently allegedly leading to a misunderstanding between singers Aaman Trikha and Dev Negi.

Butterfly, the latest track from Jab Harry Met Sejal is the source of all confusion. The makers have given credit to singers Aaman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi and Sunidhi Chauhan for the song. Everything was fine till then. The confusion started when Aaman took to Twitter to sing praises for Shah Rukh Khan.

In a tweet addressed to the superstar, the singer wrote, “No 1, I repeat NO ONE cud infuse raw-cute पंजाबियत in #Butterfly as u did Am HONORED to hv sung this one for you @iamsrk sir @RedChilliesEnt”. In reply to his tweet, SRK tweeted, “Thank u. U give life to the song.”

Musician Chirrantan Bhatt took to Facebook to clear the confusion and posted, “The song butterfly from Harry met Sejal has been sung by the very talented Dev Negi. But shockingly and sadly the song has been credited to Aaman Trikha. I hope they correct this error as soon as possible and I hope @Aaman Trikha also clears the air.”

In an interview with Mid-Day, Dev Negi said, “The male voice is mine. Maybe, Aaman was credited by mistake. I will talk to the label about it. SRK’s voice in the song is mine. Pritam da must be busy. Also, he doesn’t have the time to look into these things. But it’s unfair.”

Aaman is not being able to understand why this confusion. He told Mid-Day, “Pritam da had called me and I recorded the song. Both the singers have been credited for it, so, why is there a problem? Everyone, including SRK, has acknowledged my work. Are they all wrong? It’s a proud moment for me because it’s my first song for him. I haven’t been credited out of the blue. I have recorded the song. What happens in the mixing is out of my control.”

A source informs the daily that Aaman has sung just a couple of lines from the song, a major chunk of which, including SRK’s vocals have been lent by Dev!