Makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal have released two new vivid and colorful posters. The posters have the tagline “Jo dhoondte hain woh mil hi jaata hai.” Both the posters shows the Punjabi avatar of the leading stars.

Apparently, 70% of the film has been shot in overseas and the rest 30% is shot in Punjab. The first poster shows Shah Rukh Khan wearing a plain white shirt with light brown pants and red-black checkered turban. Anushka along with her million dollar smile is wearing a simple yellow dress giving the poster a more colorful feel.

In the second poster, Shah Rukh Khan is seen donning a black sherwani with a same colored turban and Anushka shines in gold & red Punjabi suit. The trailer of the film has been getting a good response from the viewers . 4 songs of the film are out – Beech Beech Mein, Radha, Safar and Butterfly. All the songs are ruling the charts. Speculations are there that still 4 songs are left to be released.

The plot of the film revolves around a super interesting thought of “What you seek is seeking you” and knowing the sensibilities of the director, Imtiaz Ali, we all can’t wait to see how well he has executed this idea. Adding Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to the cast has already doubled up the expectations for the film. It is also being said Shah Rukh Khan asked Imtiaz not to keep the story too dark but light hearted.

On the other work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L.Rai’s Dwarf film which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Whereas Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Pari which is directed by debutant director Prosit Roy. She also has a cameo in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.