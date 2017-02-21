#VoteKarMaharashtra #BMCelection are the hashtags trending in social media today as Maharashtra votes in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with nine other civic body polls. B-Towners are also not lagging behind! Bollywood celebs are not only stepping out to cast their votes but also urging the masses to do so. Social media is buzzing with photos of celebs, which they shared after casting their votes.

Shah Rukh Khan
Anushka Sharma tweeted, ‘Started my morning by casting my vote. Voting is our duty towards our country & its progress. Pls go out & vote # VoteKarMaharashtra’

Anushka Sharma
John Abraham and Kiran Rao
John Abraham and Kiran Rao

Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, ‘Go #VoteKarMaharashtra as this is the main election that matters in our day to day life

Shreyas Talpade ‏ tweeted, ‘DeVOTE some time Mumbai…for a better future. This time let’s make them answerable.

Zoya Akhtar
Madhur Bhandarkar
John Abraham
Rekha
Shreyas Talpade
Shruti Seth tweeted, ‘Make the day you count, matter. Make the day you matter, count.
GO VOTE BOMBAY. #gaveminegotmine’

Shruti Seth
Sonali Kulkarni tweeted, ‘Here is our chance to stand by our Maharashtra! Let’s vote, let’s choose our leaders J Flaunt your voting ink! Please RT! #VoteKarMaharashtra’

Sonali Kulkarni
Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, ‘Done voting. Please exercise your right & go vote!’

Shraddha Kapoor
Ranveer Singh tweeted, ‘V O T E

Ranveer Singh
Mugdha Godse tweeted, ‘It’s voting time… #ivoted cast your vote and post your photo’

Mugdha Godse
Roshan Abbas tweeted, ‘Get inked! In a way that makes you happy’

Roshan Abbas
Paresh Rawal
Gulzar
Kunal kohli
Vatsal Sheth
Sajid Khan
Suresh Oberoi and Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi
Juhi Chawla
Divya Dutt
Raveena Tondon
Pooja Bhatt with Mahesh Bhatt
Sonali bendre
Voting is underway with a total of 2,275 candidates in 227 municipal wards in the fray. Results will be announced on 23rd February.

