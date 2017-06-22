Vote For Your Favorite Imtiaz Ali Movie Jodi

Imtiaz Ali is known to have directed love stories with a difference. There’s always something real about his films and it’s hard not to feel for the characters in his films. So far, the director has given us some epic romantic movies like Jab We Met, Rockstar etc.

We saw the mini trails of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Also with the first song from the film out now, we are sure that this is going to be the rom-com of the year.

One thing that has remained common among most of Ali’s films is that his choice of locations usually speaks more about the stories. Here, we look at his film’s amazing lead pairs and their brilliantly shot songs in distinct locations.

Here’s looking at Imtiaz Ali films’ Jodis:

1. Ayesha Takia – Abhay Deol

Socha Na Tha may have been a less popular film but those who have seen it, know how cute this tale of the young and restless romance was. Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia were well suited for their roles and looked perfect as the innocent lovebirds.

2. Kareena Kapoor – Shahid Kapoor

Jab We Met is one of Ali’s most popular films and a widely watched one at that time. The film was a turning point in Shahid Kapoor’s career who pulled off this amazing rom-com with ex-flame Kareena Kapoor without any glitch. Geet & Aditya’s complicated love story was a fun journey for all.

3. Deepika Padukone – Saif Ali Khan

We have to agree that we would not have expected Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan to make such a good couple but Love Aaj Kal proved us wrong. They were the hot and happening duo as Meera and Jai are a perfect example of new age lovers.

4. Ranbir Kapoor – Nargis Fakhri

Rockstar may have been a heart-breaking love story but Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s chemistry was a sure shot stunner. They defined what it’s like to be ‘crazy in love’.

5. Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most favored on-screen pairings today and their act in Tamasha justifies this statement. Tara and Ved stumble through some serious stuff only to end up together and it’s an emotional roller coaster for us.

6. Anushka Sharma – Shah Rukh Khan

While we are yet to see what magic Imtiaz has created with Shah Rukh and Anushka in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, but from the first song and those mini trails, it does look like a crackling chemistry on the menu.