The makers of the Jab Harry Met Sejal started a new trend of mini trailers through the film in which scene wise trailers are being launched. The marketing technique is good to keep the audience hooked by all means. Till date, there have been five mini trailers being released and have grabbed a lot of attention till date.

Now, the makers have released a new poster just before the release of the second song from the film titled Beech Beech Mein. In the poster, Anushka Sharma is seen flaunting a sexy red dress, while Shah Rukh Khan is sporting a semi-formal look in all black attire. It seems that the duo is all set to go clubbing.

Check out the poster here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will club hop today to launch Beech Beech Mein from their forthcoming film.

The song’s launch is yet another marketing innovation from the film’s team after releasing a series of mini trails as an unconventional introduction for the audience to the film’s characters Harry and Sejals, and a visit to Ahmedabad to connect with girls named Sejal as they launched their first song Radha amongst the girls.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. How Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.

The film is all set to release on August 4.