Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry from Jab Harry Met Sejal visited Ahmedabad to promote his upcoming film Jab Harry met Sejal. The makers of the film had initiated a contest led by SRK that would result in the actor visiting the city that resides majority Sejals.

More than 7000 Sejals across the country have reached out to Harry. SRK who had earlier declared that he will visit the city with maximum Sejals visited Ahmedabad today keeping his word.

Take a look at the picture from the event here:

Team Jab Harry met Sejal garnered a tremendous response from Ahmedabad with maximum Sejals reaching out to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh not only greeted the Sejals but also struck a pose with them as a tribute to their name Shah Rukh also showed the very first song from the film titled ‘Radha’ to the women.

The first song was launched with all the Sejals of Ahmedabad. The song made the girls smile and hum the song instantly. Shah Rukh Khan and the team of the film have embarked on a promotional spree with a series of ‘mini trails’ from the film that highlight the personalities, complexities, and dreams of Harry and Sejal.

The actor received a loud welcome amid screams from his fans. In fact, during the event, he gave all the more reasons to the girls to love him when he said “I love you” in Gujarati. He revealed that he had especially learned it for all the Sejal’s. He said, “Please calm down. I have learned Gujarati especially for you. I am a Punjabi in the film while Anushka is a Gujarati so I have learned few things from her, like ‘Kem cho, saro che’.” And the moment Shah Rukh ended the sentence, girls went gaga as they kept chanting his name. Some even screamed – ‘I love you Shah Rukh.’

The film is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a Punjabi Harinder Singh Nehra and Anushka Sharma as a Gujarati girl named Sejal Parikh, Jab Harry met Sejal is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.