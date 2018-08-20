Sridevi’s English Vinglish Co-Star Sujata Kumar Passes Away!

Actress Sujata Kumar, fondly remembered for playing late veteran actress Sridevi’s sibling in the film English Vinglish has died of cancer, said her sister Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the actress-singer.

Suchitra tweeted that Sujata reportedly succumbed to cancer late on Sunday. “Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an umimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 p.m. Life can never be the same again.”

Suchitra, who is the former wife of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, had earlier tweeted asking her fans and friends to pray for Sujata. “Please pray for my darling sister Sujata Kumar,” she had tweeted.

On Saturday, Suchitra shared an update about her sister.

“It feels like somebody’s plunged a hard cold knife into my heart and ripped the ground from under my feet as I sit outside ICU and pray for my big sister, my mother, my best friend, my darling Sujata Kumar as she battles for her life inside…”

Sujata worked in several TV shows like Hotel Kingston and Bombay Talking. She also appeared in the Anil Kapoor-starrer 24 as Meghna Singhania.

Apart from English Vinglish, Sujata has worked in films like Raanjhanaa, Salaam-E-Ishq and Gori Tere Pyar Mein.