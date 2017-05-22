Superstar Sridevi completes 50 years in the Indian film industry , starting off as a child artiste with the Tamil movie Thunaivan and over the years has worked in multilingual films.

MOM happens to be Sridevi’s 300th film and 2017 marks her 50th year in films. As a special gesture, her producer-husband Boney Kapoor has decided to release MOM on the same day her debut film released – July 7, 1967.

Owing to the superstar’s massive popularity down south, the film will be releasing nationwide in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam besides Hindi and the actress will dub for the languages herself.

A source associated with the project reveals, “Sridevi has decided to dub the film in her voice in all the four languages. The actress, who started out as a child artiste, has been a part of movies in all the aforementioned languages for five decades now.”

Zee Studios & Boney Kapoor presents MOM , a Mad Films & Third Eye Productions’ film . Starring Sridevi , Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui , the film has been directed by Ravi Udyawar , with music by A R Rahman. Recently, Sridevi appeared on children’s singing reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6” to promote Mom. She mentioned that she never sung a lullaby for her kids and the reason being how she finds her voice to be bad.

“Whenever I would read them (Jhanvi and Khushi) a bedtime story, they’d never sleep, but when I would sing them a lullaby, they’d immediately fall asleep as I have a bad voice and they wouldn’t want me to sing any further,” Sridevi said in a statement.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom, which also features Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film releases 7th July,2017!