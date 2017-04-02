Sridevi has returned to Bollywood after a gap of 5 years and how! The teaser of the veteran actress’ upcoming suspense thriller MOM is out and it is nothing but spellbinding. The USP of the teaser is that it doesn’t give out much, but looks intense and gritty to the core.

​Sridevi​ plays a ‘Mom’ who seems to be extremely concerned about her daughter and is seen getting involved in finding the truths associated with her daughter’s life.​

Check out the teaser here:

Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in John Abraham and Varun Dhawan starrer Dishoom, is seen in an intense role in the few glimpses ​in the teaser. Also, Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable in trailer. He is playing a middle-aged man in the film, though as per reports, it will be Nawaz’s cameo only.

Mom will be in theaters on 14th July, 2017. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mom has been directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor and Sunil Manchanda. The film stars Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. ​The film also features Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in important roles. The film’s ​Music​ has been given​ by the maestro A. R. Rahman​.