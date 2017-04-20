Sridevi starrer MOM to release 7th July 2017 !

Veteran actress Sridevi’s upcoming thriller drama film Mom has been slated for release on July 7.

The thriller drama went on to become a subject of heated discussion as the makers pulled off a casting coup and cast powerhouse performers like superstar Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna,

The poster and the teaser went on to make waves, with Sridevi fans across the world eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen, after the stupendous success of English Vinglish.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar , with music by maestro A R Rahman, Mom, is one of the most anticipated films this year.

Produced by Zee studios, Sunil Manchanda, Naresh Aggarwal, Gautam Jain, Mukesh Talreja & Boney Kapoor, the film will now release worldwide on the 7th July,2017.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on 14th July, but to avoid the clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena, the makers of Mom have pre-poned the release of one week ahead.

Mom is a solo release on 7th July, which is one of the advantages for the film. It will also release in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in John Abraham and Varun Dhawan starrer Dishoom, is seen in an intense role in Mom. Also, Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, he is playing a middle-aged man in the film.

The film also features Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in important roles.

Mom is Sridevi’s 300th film of her career.

The earlier schedules of Mom were shot in Delhi. After this, the crew flew to Mestia, Georgia and shot in freezing conditions of minus seven degrees for almost two months. This was definitely challenging for the film’s cast and they successfully wrapped up the schedule.

Sridevi was last seen in Bollywood with Gauri Shinde’s 2012 film English Vinglish, which garnered both, critical acclaim as well as box office success.