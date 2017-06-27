We all know that actress Sridevi was approached to play the role of Sivagami in the Baahubali series but that did not come through and the role eventually landed up in Ramya Krishnan’s lap. While everyone will agree as to how perfect Krishnan proved to be for her role, the reports about Sridevi acting pricey for the film certainly made us feel sad.

The actress who is now gearing up for her next release, Mom in July, is currently busy promoting the film. During the same, she was asked about not being able to be a part of the magnum opus Baahubali and her reply was a shocker of sorts.

In an interview to NDTV, the actress quipped, “I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person. I was very happy to work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad.”

According to reports, it was Sridevi’s tantrums such as asking for 6 crores and also calling the shots on having fancy shooting locations that put off the makers against her.

Talking about the same, she added, “People would have sent me packing if I was like that. I don’t know if the producer wrongly told Rajamouli that I made all these demands, but it is not in good taste to speak like this.”

Well, hopefully, this was one big miscommunication between Sridevi and Rajamouli and we would certainly want the duo to work together in the future.

For those not in the know, Rajamouli who directed the Indian epic Baahubali series was earlier quoted saying, “After hearing a series of wishes from her (Sridevi), our team got fed up. We also thought that it would be above our budget to meet her demands. Then we approached Ramya Krishnan and she proved herself fantastic and we now feel, we were lucky that we dropped the idea of having Sridevi in our film.”

Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati in the lead, released in April and went on to make a business of over 1600 crores worldwide!