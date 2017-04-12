Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Tuesday evening at a bar in Bandra. The superstar is working with Rai for his upcoming film, where he will be seen essaying the role of a dwarf. The actor and the filmmaker were snapped while leaving the Bandra bar. The duo seemed quite happy and was all smiles. They even happily posed for shutterbugs.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai’s exclusive photos here:

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were considered to work with Shah Rukh Khan in the film. However fresh reports suggest that the leggy lass has opted out of the project citing date issues. Deepika, who will be essaying Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, had to change her dates due to multiple rescheduling of Padmavati’s shoot. As a result, she is unable to find dates for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie. Deepika and Shah Rukh are one of Bollywood’s popular jodis and have delivered hits like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express in the past.

Even though Deepika Padukone has reportedly cited date issues for opting out of the project, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours that she has opted out due to the casting of another actress, Katrina Kaif! Deepika and Katrina both alleged ex-girlfriends of Ranbir Kapoor share a cold relationship, if gossip mongers are to be believed. The two leading ladies of B-Town even allegedly don’t greet or smile if they bump into each other at award ceremonies or other events!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next film, which stars Anushka Sharma as the female lead. The name of the film is yet to be finalized although reports suggest that it might be titled Raula. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in a cameo in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight starring Salman Khan, which is slated to hit theatres during the Eid weekend.