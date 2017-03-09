Spotted: Salman Khan Enjoying A Cycle Ride In Panvel

If you have spotted Salman Khan riding a bicycle in the streets of Bandra at night, it won’t be surprising. This time, the actor was snapped enjoying a ride outside his Panvel farmhouse.

This was also the debut ride of Being Human’s collection. He was spotted sporting a SKF sweatshirt and sunglasses.

We hear, the actor has cycling his way to the sets these days and that is very much a part of his fitness regime. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Tubelight which has been helmed by Kabir Khan. His next project, Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif will start with its first schedule soon. Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar will be directing this Ek Tha Tiger sequel. We recently learnt that locations for the same have been locked already.

Tubelight will be releasing this Eid. The period drama stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as the female lead. Interestingly, the film will also have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.