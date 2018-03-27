After completing the month-long first schedule for his upcoming movie Brahmastra in Bulgaria, it’s time to relax for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

While Alia returned to Mumbai after injuring her shoulder during the shoot, Ranbir decided to take it easy breezy in London. He was seen taking selfies with some fans on the streets of London.

The actor surely needed this break! According to reports, he plays the role of a superhero with special powers, which means there are a lot of action scenes that the actor would need to shoot.

As per latest reports, he will soon start practicing Indian martial art techniques over the next month. A source from the Brahmastra team told a news daily, “Ranbir will train in Kalaripyattu and Varma Kalai. He is required to have the physique of a gymnast for the film, and these martial art forms will help him achieve that.”

One of the trainers told the daily, “He only needs to pick up combat training tricks. He will be spending time in developing each skill required for the film’s action sequences. We will focus on Phunaba Anishuba (the unarmed style of combat under Huyen Langlon, a martial art technique from Manipur). Though a month is a short time, his team of trainers will take him through the basics of each form.’’ While Ranbir is busy training, co-star Alia Bhatt is finishing the shoot of Gully Boy.

Brahmastra will soon start with its next schedule. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in leading roles.