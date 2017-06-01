South superstar Rajinikanth was snapped on the sets of his upcoming film Kaala Karikaalan. The set has been put up at Andheri station. The film will have Huma Qureshi and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles opposite Rajinikanth.

Check out the pictures from the sets of the film.

The superstar was spotted sporting a black kurta pyjama. The film will be shot in several places like South Bombay’s Kala Ghoda, Marine Lines, Wadala and Dharavi.

“It’s a story about a boy who makes it big in the world of crime. He operates from Dharavi, which is why the place plays a pivotal part in the narrative. The team will shoot in Mumbai for the next 40 days and then leave for an extensive schedule in Chennai,” the source revealed.

The film is about a guy, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. He is Kaala to those who oppose him, and it is also a reference to his colour. The star will have an unstoppable 40 days shooting schedule.

While Kaala means dark in many languages, it also stands for Yama, the god of death. Rajinikanth will be playing a role of a gangster who brings justice to the wrongdoers in his own style. Karikaalan, meanwhile, was a popular Chola king.

This is Rajini’s 164th film!