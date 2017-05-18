Parineeti Chopra Visited A Salon

Actress Parineeti Chopra was snapped by the paparazzi at a suburban salon yesterday. Looks like the Meri Pyaari Bindu star was getting her hair done. In terms of style, we have seen Parineeti experiment quite a bit in recent times. From shedding her weight to wardrobe choices, she has transformed herself quite a bit.

Pari was recently seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The romantic drama received mixed reviews from critics.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She will be next seen in the much-awaited fourth installment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again stars Parineeti along with Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles.

The previous three instalments featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others.

Yami Gautam Was Spotted At Khar Salon

Looks like summer is getting everyone in a tizzy to get a fresh look. Actress Yami Gautam was spotted outside a salon in Khar. The Kaabil star was seen leaving with perfect tresses and looks like she may have been for some hair spa. Last seen in Sarkar 3, Yami kicked off the year with the very successful film, Kaabil along with Hrithik Roshan.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Aamir Khan Was Spotted At Sukho Thai Foot Spa

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted outside Sukho Thai Foot Spa in Bandra yesterday. Dressed in casuals, the actor was seen sporting a T-Shirt and capris. Looks like the actor had some relaxed time at the spa.

He recently started work on his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. A picture of him along with Amitabh Bachchan was released yesterday where the two were seen engrossed in a script reading session. The film is all set to release over Diwali 2018.

Take a look at the pictures here: