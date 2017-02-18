Karisma Kapoor seems to have made her rumored relationship official to the family. The actress was spotted along with alleged boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal outside Shahshi Kapoor’s house last night.

Sandeep was also a part of the grand function hosted by the Kapoors to celebrate the 70th birthday of Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma was spotted at the function along with Sandip who seems to have already become a part of the family. The actress has been divorced from her husband Sunjay Kapur after 13 years of marriage.

There have been rumors about Karisma and the Mumbai based entrepreneur Sandeep’s engagement since 2016.

Check out the photos here:

Karisma’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand recently delivered her baby and was seen attending the birthday bash with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.