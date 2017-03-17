Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her 3 months old son Taimur Ali Khan on Thursday night. Kareena & Taimur took a drive on the streets of Mumbai. The mother-son duo was accompanied by Karisma Kapoor (Kareena’s sister) and one other lady (possibly his nanny).

Kareena & Saif’s son Taimur was born in December last year.

The couple also released a statement saying, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016.”

Recently Kareena was unhappy with Saif Ali Khan when he kept Taimur’s pic as his Whatsapp display picture. During an interview with HT, Saif confirmed this and said, “Yes, she was not happy. She was like, “Nazar lag jayegi and all of that”. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now. I don’t believe in all of that. I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does.”

Kareena also expressed that her life changed post giving birth to Taimur and said, “Priorities always change, and my priorities have changed too after Taimur’s birth. I multi-task. And just how everybody has kids and everybody manages life, I’m also doing that.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor. The film will reportedly go on floors in May this year.