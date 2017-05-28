Hrithik Roshan and his ex wife Sussanne Khan were spotted outside PVR last night.

The duo were out for a movie with their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. Post divorce, the couple has maintained cordial relation with one another and have always been doting parents to their children.

We have seen Hrithik take vacations with his kids and also how the ex couple make sure to come together as a family for their kids birthdays too.

The two got divorced in 2014, yet share a very friendly relationship with each other.Earlier, there were rumors of a possible reconciliation between the two, after the frequent meetings although, Sussanne cleared the rumors saying, ” “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with Hrithik. But we will always be good parents.”

Earlier in an interview to a tabloid, Hrithik said “My relationship with Sussanne is peaceful.We are loving parents and friends to each other. I need all my equations to be harmonious. If I feel that I am not contributing to a person’s growth or vice versa, the whole exercise is pointless.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the revenge drama Kaabil along with Yami Gautam which was received extremely well by the audiences and Hrithik’s visually impaired character won him a lot of praises. Reports suggest that the actor is collaborating with Prabhu Deva for his next film, which is a remake of a Telugu film.