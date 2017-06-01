Harshvardhan Kapoor was recently spotted outside Sara Ali Khan’s house late in the night yesterday. It seems that just to avoid being spotted by paparazzi, Harshvardhan paid a late night visit to Saif Ali Khan’s daughter. But of course, our shutterbugs didn’t miss the chance to get a click.

When caught by the cameras, the star seemed to be in no mood to pose for the shutterbugs. Dressed casually in a loose blue pyjama and grey T-shirt, it seems this late night meet-greet with his rumored girlfriend was meant to spend some quality time. We wonder what’s cooking between these two!

Harshvardhan was last seen in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Mirzya opposite Saiyami Kher which was supposed to be his Bollywood debut. The film badly tanked at the box office, leaving him dejected as he lost out on the debut awards to Punjabi actor-singer, Diljit Dosanjh. He is now gearing up for his second film Bhavesh Joshi directed by Vikramaditya Motwane which the actor recently finished shooting for. The film was earlier supposed to star Imran Khan in a lead role.

On the other hand, the reports suggest that Sara Ali Khan might make her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year franchise. Buzz is that she has been signed by Dharma Productions on insistence of her mother Amrita Singh, who wishes her daughter to have a high flying career like Karan Johar’s protege Alia Bhatt.

Coming to the link up rumors, one can see that the upcoming star kids,even befire their Bollywood debuts, are making headlines for their relationships. Recently, paparazzi spotted Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar on a movie date with Sridevi’s daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor. The two are alleged to be dating.