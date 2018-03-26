Stars have always made airport appearances look picture-perfect for the shutterbugs. We must say Bollywood ladies know how to carry each look with the right swag and sass. Recently Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the airport and we must say they all nailed it!

Let’s decode their airport look one by one!

1. Priyanka Chopra recently was back to the bay after completing the shoot of Quantico season 3. The actress was first spotted on a dinner date with Arpita Khan and then next morning outside a salon. But now she is taking a sudden departure for the Quantico‘s Ireland schedule. As always the actress never fails to woo her fans with her chic avatar at the airport.

The actress was seen wearing a loose white shirt with a simple pair of denim. She paired her look with a stunning pair of Fendi Colibri’s yellow heels. To look a little geeky at the airport the actress carried a pair of glasses with her. PeeCee’s mother had come to see her off at the airport this time!

2. Amrita Arora returned with Kareena Kapoor Khan after attending the Manish Malhotra fashion show in Singapore. The actress was seen twinning with her bestie Kareena at the airport. This BFF couple never fails to give us fashion goals. Amrita paired a grey sweatshirt with blue ripped jeans. She added the right touch to her airport look with a pair of black sneakers and a black handbag.

3. Alia Bhatt had jetted off to Bulgaria for the shoot of Brahmastra. She was with Ranbir Kapoor for the shoot of Ayan Mukerji directorial, the first installment in the fantasy adventure trilogy. We also know that the actress got injured on the sets while rehearsing horse riding to practicing for action sequences.

Well, the actress was back from Bulgaria recently after wrapping up the shoot for the movie. The cutie was spotted wearing black pants with a striped t-shirt! The t-shirt highlighted red lips, she paired it up with black boots and a long shrug. We must say, even with that injured hand! She definitely killed it!

4. Next up at the airport was Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport after she returned from Singapore. She wore a baggy grey sweatshirt with blue ripped jeans! She paired up her outfit with a red handbag! Killing it like always Bebo!