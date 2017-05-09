Spotted: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli On A Lunch Date In Bengaluru

Virat Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challenger’s Bangalore (RCB) has not been performing well in this season. Recently the team lost badly to Kolkata Knight Riders owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

Virat apologized to his fans on Twitter. He said, “Thanks to the @RCBTweets fans for all the unconditional love and support this season as well. Sorry we couldn’t play up to our standards.”

In this bad phase, Virat’s alleged girlfriend Anushka Sharma decided to fly to Bengaluru to spend some quality time with him. The two were spotted at a high-end restaurant in Bengaluru.

Some of their pictures were shared by their fans on Twitter and Instagram. In the pictures, Anushka can be seen dressed in a summery black long dress while Virat looks comfy in a t-shirt, cap, and fitted trousers.

Take a look at the pictures here:

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 10-year celebrations in Bengaluru.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s movie, tentatively titled The Ring/Rehnuma, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film has an interesting subtitle, which says, ‘What you seek is seeking you’.

The movie is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The film was originally expected to hit theaters in June but was pushed back because of shooting delays.

Apart from this, Anushka has also announced her next production venture. After producing the gritty thriller, NH 10 (2015) and the latest high-concept family entertainer, Phillauri this will be the third film of Anushka as a producer. The yet to be titled film, a love story will go on floors this summer and will be shot in Kolkata & Mumbai.