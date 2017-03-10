The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar was spotted with wife Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones at Hakkasan.

The couple were spotted in a casual avatar at the suburban restaurant.

Check out their pictures right here:

The couple were also previously spotted during the screening of Commando 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Akshay Kumar, who is riding high on the success of his latest flick Jolly LLB 2 has 3 more films lined up this year, which are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Robot (2.0) and Pad Man.

Akki has given 4 consecutive 100 crore films in 13 months – Airlift, Rustom, Housefull 3 and Jolly LLB 2.

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is slated to release on 2nd June, Robot (2.0) which is said to be most expensive Indian film made over the budget of 400 crores will hit the screens during Diwali, while Pad Man will be released during the last quarter of this year.

The 49-year old actor has 2 big projects in 2018, with one being Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, the other is biographical sports drama Gold, where Akki will play the character of legendary player Balbir Singh. The film will showcase the journey of India – winning the 1st Olympic gold medal as an Independent nation in 1948.

Gold will be directed by Reema Kagti, who previously helmed films like Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. It is set to hit the screens on 15th August, 2018.

While wife Twinkle Khanna is entering into the production venture with PadMan, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, apart from her husband Akshay Kumar, who plays the central character. Twinkle named her Production house Mrs Funnybones Movies. Padman will be directed by R. Balki, who previously directed films like Ki And Ka, Shamitabh, Cheeni Kum and Paa.