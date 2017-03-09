Aamir Khan, who is riding high on the success of his last release Dangal, was spotted at Bandra in casual avatar yesterday.

Reportedly, the 51-year old actor was at a dance rehearsal for his upcoming production Secret Superstar, in which he has a special appearance. The actor will be essaying the character of a music composer in the film and has a completely different avatar in it.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film features Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has already impressed the audience, thanks to its different storyline.

Secret Superstar is set to hit the screens on 4th August.