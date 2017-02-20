The team of Rangoon will organize a special screening of their film for the Armed Forces. Rangoon, which is set against the backdrop of World War II, is grabbing eyeballs and surely garnering a lot of curiosity among the audience.

Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor play pivotal roles in the film, highlighting an intense love triangle. Shahid Kapoor is seen playing the role of a soldier with a strong sense of duty. The movie also showcases the struggle his character faces during the difficult times of the war.

Kangana Ranaut recently had a warm interactive day with the jawans at the BSF camp in Jammu.

The makers of Rangoon are hence keen to show the movie to the armed forces due to the special connect the movie shares with the people who fight for the country.

Rangoon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is all set to hit the theaters on February 24, 2017.