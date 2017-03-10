Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which released today, is being lauded by celebrities for their chemistry. A special screening was hosted in Mumbai yesterday.

Music composer Anu Malik expects the film to be a super hit. “I have seen the trailer of the film and Varun and Alia’s chemistry is looking outstanding,” Malik said.

Director Shashank Khaitan said, “Varun, Alia and the entire cast and crew have worked hard to make this film. I am really nervous and excited to see the audience’s reaction in theatres.”

“The trailer, songs and promos have received a great response so I hope that people will like our film,” Khaitan said.

Other celebrities who were spotted at the screening venue were Mandana Karimi, of course the lead star cast Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar. Catch all the pics right here –

Few celebrities took to Twitter to praise the film and urged Twitteraties to watch the film. Mika Singh wrote, “All the best @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 and @karanjohar for #BadrinathKiDulhania . Guys go watch and enjoy the movie:)”

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli said, “@karanjohar @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn #BadrinathKiDulhania is a blockbuster.Varun has excelled.What an actor he’s become. So impressed. So proud”

Boman Irani’s son, actor, Kayoze Irani‏, tweetes, “Laugh, cry and fall in love once again. Go watch the unmissable #BadrinathKiDulhania @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan @Varun_dvn @aliaa08”

Milap Zaveri tweeted saying, “#BadrinathKiDulhania is poised to be the 8th success in a row for @Varun_dvn Thats some record! He hasn’t had a flop since his hit debut!”

On the box office front, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is bound to take a double digit opening. It’s to be seen, whether the film will take a greater opening than Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 or not!