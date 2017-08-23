“I Have A Special Bond With Emraan Hashmi”: Esha Gupta

Makers of Baadshaho have released the making of the song Socha Hai featuring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. Milan Luthria, the director, opens up about the response the song has been getting from all over.

The making video starts with when someone asks the entire cast, “Aapke dil mein kya hai?” (What’s in your heart?). While tired Esha Gupta says, “Ghar aur neend” and Emraan adds, “Shooting jaldi khatam ho.”

Milan, on how he came up with the idea of the song, says “Keh Doon Tumhe is very popular, evergreen musical song. I didn’t know how to bring the flavour back in Baadshaho. Somewhere Bhushan Kumar sensed my interest in that space.”

Bhushan Kumar adds, “We thought we’ll take songs from the era in which our film, Baadshaho, is set. So on that basis we chose songs which were a super duper hit back then. Keh Doon Tumhe was one of them.”

Emraan Hashmi says, “We have given a lounge feel to the song, it’s a blend between the old version and the new one. It’s been shot also very interestingly using a scooter as a prop. Dance moments with Esha on the scooter, I hope everyone like this.”

Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi were seen in Jannat 2 and she opens up about her bond with Emraan, “I have a special bonding with Emraan Hashmi, we don’t feel awkward. The moment I heard I am doing Keh Doon Tumhe, I was love with it. We shot the song really cutely. I really hope this is one of the biggest hit songs of 2017.”

The song has been received very well, Milan Luthria says, “We came across the feedback of the song, people are gushing over the song. It is something really romantic. It has the ability which makes you want to hear it again and again.”

The song Socha Hai is in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, lyrics by Manoj Muntasir and music recreated and programmed by Tanishk Bagchi from the upcoming movie Baadshaho. Gulshan Kumar presents a T-Series production in association with Vertex Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar and Milan Luthria Indian action thriller film written by Rajat Arora, directed by Milan Luthria. It features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. The film will hit theaters on 1st September.