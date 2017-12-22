South Movies Beat Bollywood To Secure The Top Three Positions In The IMDb’s List

The popular online portal IMDb announced its list of Top 10 Indian movies and guess what, Bollywood did not make it to the top three. Can you believe that? To our surprise but in a good way, movies from South that is Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam are part the of this list.

Based on the same criteria as the charts for other top rate list is made, this one was done on the basis of actual ratings from IMDb’s regular voters.

Check out the list below of IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Movies of 2017:

1. Vikram Vedha

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

3. Arjun Reddy

4. Secret Superstar

5. Hindi Medium

6. The Ghazi Attack

7. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

8. Jolly LLB 2

9. Mersal

10. The Great Father

Where R Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2, and Vijay Devarakonda’s Arjun Reddy secured the first three spots. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Irrfan’s Hindi Medium have made it to spot 4 and 5 respectively.

Another movie of Rana Daggubati’s The Ghazi Attack has also made it to the list and it’s a double bonanza for Akshay Kumar as his two movies – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2 – made it to the list.

“Fans worldwide demonstrated interest in a diverse set of Indian movies, from Vikram Vedha to The Great Father. It is interesting to note that films based on classics and mythology, as well as those based on contemporary issues, emerged as the two prominent themes of 2017.” According to a report in Bollywoodlife, Neha Gureja, IMDb’s Head of Audience Development said, “Socially conscious movies such as Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, and Mersal resonated among users. Additionally, three of IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2017 Indian Cinema (Tamannaah Bhatia, who ranked No. 5; Prabhas, who ranked No. 6; and Anushka Shetty, who ranked No. 9) all starred together in the international blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year.”

